Interfaith Symposium at Delta’s Baitur Rahman Mosque

An Interfaith Symposium, to dispel misconceptions about Islam and to educate people about the true and peaceful teachings of Islam, will be organized in Delta. This year’s symposium, will also be celebrating the 100 years of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Women’s Association (Lajna Ima’illah).

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is a dynamic, fast growing international movement in Islam. It is non-profit, charitable, religious organization founded in 1889, it spans over 212 countries with membership exceeding tens of millions with more than 107 chapters in Canada.

A women’s only event, this will be wonderful opportunity to come and learn about Women Empowerment and celebrate with us the 100 years of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Women’s Association. Guests are encouraged to register online at www.lajnaevents.weebly.com/register

Event: Annual Women’s Interfaith Symposium (Ladies Only)

Date: March 4th, 2023

Time: 1:30 PM

Venue: Baitur Rahman Mosque, 9570 River Road, Delta

Sponsored by: Ahmadiyya Muslim Women’s Association – British Columbia

Contact: Regional President, Sarah Laeeq

[email protected]