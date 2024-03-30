Meet 25 young achievers from Surrey making difference in their community

The Surrey Board of Trade will celebrate the 14th Annual Surrey’s Top 25 Under 25 Awards on May 9 to showcase the incredible initiatives of Surrey’s youth who are 25 years old or younger. The 25 winners were chosen based upon their business or community achievements, leadership ability, community involvement, professional achievements, and the uniqueness of their business or community projects.

“The Surrey Board of Trade congratulates the 2024 winners who exemplify extraordinary leadership in a world grappling with an array of complex challenges, ranging from climate change to global inequalities,” said Anita Huberman, President & CEO, Surrey Board of Trade. “The younger generation, with their fresh perspectives, boundless energy, and unwavering optimism hold immense potential to shape a more sustainable, equitable, and prosperous economic future.”

2024 Surrey’s Top 25 Under 25 Winners are:

Akash Manes, A Second Chance – Harm Reduction Society, 24

Almas Phangura, Paladin Security Group Ltd. | Simon Fraser Student Society| SFU Surrey – TD Community Engagement Centre, 24

Arshita Saini, Glutenull and Fraser Health Authority – Medicine Network, 25

Chloe Goodison, NaloxHome Society, 22

Hanna Grover, Poet2Poet, 15

Hargun Singh Dhillon, Age Strong Unity Wellness Society & 18 Holding Ltd., 19

Harjot Kular, Youth Transforming Society, 22

Harmeet Kaur Virdee, Surrey Jazz Nights, 21

Japneet Gill, South Asian Women’s Health Talk, 25

Jason Sangha, Jason Sangha Personal Real Estate Corporation & The Intellionaire, 22

Jatin Choudhary, JCAcademic Coaching | UBC Transplant Club, 20

Jeevan Basra, Self-Advocates of Semiahmoo | Socks for a Cause, 22

Jeevan Sandhu, LeoCraft Design Team, 16

Joben Singh Bassi, Joben Bassi Personal Real Estate Corporation, 23

Joon Sohn, Hold High the Torch, 20

Juliana Maria Manalo, Vancouver Kindness Movement, 20

Kayla Harvey, Bar Down Cookies, 22

Marsten Sequiera, Holy Hygiene , 17

Pooria Arab, Beeloud, 23

Sandeep Singh, Volentia Healthcare Translation, 24

Shivani Jeet, Survivor Talks, 23

Suhana Gill, B.R Enterprises and Bluer & Greener, 17

Sumeet Singh Saini, Hearts of BC Foundation, 25

Vansh Sobti, Cloud Nine Clothing, 20

Yoovi Vasudev, Humanitarian Society of Vancouver | Real Talk ALS BC, 23

The Honorary Health & Safety in the Workplace Award goes to Jason Sangha.

Date: Thursday, May 9, 2024

Time: 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Location: Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel (15269 104 Avenue, Surrey)

Admission: Complimentary – Pre-registration required.