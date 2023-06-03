4 Punjabi Origin Candidates elected in Alberta election

Four Punjabi origin candidates have been elected to the provincial legislature of Alberta on Monday. A total of 15 Punjabis contested in Calgary and Edmonton.

Sitting cabinet minister from United Conservative Party (UCP) Rajan Sawhney won from Calgary North West. Sawhney defeated Michael Lisboa-Smith of the New Democratic Party (NDP).

Incumbent NDP MLA Jasvir Deol won from Edmonton Meadows. He defeated Amritpal Singh Matharu of the UCP.

Parmeet Singh Boporai of the NDP defeated sitting MLA Devinder Toor of the UCP from Calgary Falconridge. In Calgary North East, NDP’s Gurinder Brar defeated Inder Grewal of the UCP.

Alberta’s election was a tight race between the two main parties: the Alberta NDP and United Conservative Party.

The United Conservatives will form a majority government, but will have 14 fewer MLAs than after the 2019 election, seats that all went to the New Democrats in 2023. Eleven of those new NDP seats are in Calgary.

The unofficial turnout was 62.4 per cent, down from nearly 70 per cent in 2019. In total, 1,763,441 valid votes were cast – 52.9 per cent on election day, 42.9 per cent in advance voting, 2.9 per cent by special ballot and the rest by mobile voting.