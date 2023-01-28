Applications open for Homelessness Community Action Grants

VICTORIA – Indigenous organizations and other groups that work with people facing homelessness throughout British Columbia are encouraged to apply for the Province’s Homelessness Community Action Grants.

Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing, said, “With the success of the first round of projects the need to fund another round of grants was clear. We were encouraged by the excellent Indigenous-led and focused projects and encourage more communities to come forward with ideas that can be supported and shared.”

The Homelessness Community Action Grants support community-based projects, partnerships, research and other collaborative efforts to respond to gaps in the system of services and supports for people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. Chosen projects build on local resources and knowledge about homelessness and its causes, increase public awareness and support, and respond to gaps in services for people experiencing homelessness.

Budget 2022 provides $6 million to the Homelessness Community Action Grant program. The program, administered by the Social Planning and Research Council of British Columbia (SPARC BC), awards grants for as much as $50,000 to help communities and organizations better understand and respond to homelessness. SPARC is accepting applications.

In 2018, the Province committed $6 million to start the grant program, which has funded 182 grant projects in urban and rural communities. Approximately one-quarter of the projects are Indigenous-focused.

