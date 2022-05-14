Bill Reid Gallery Exhibition of Northwest Coast Painters Merges

Bill Reid Gallery of Northwest Coast Art presents the Canadian premiere exhibition of True to Place: stímetstexwtel xéltel from June 15, 2022–March 19, 2023. Curated by artist and muralist XémontalótCarrielynn Victor (Stó:lō), True to Place: stímetstexwtel xéltelexamines the artistic practice of 10 Northwest Coast Indigenous artists, whose expanding boundaries and embracing of contemporary styles and techniques are informed by personal and collective traditions of form, story, and place. The group exhibition explores a spectrum of colour palettes – from bright neons to muted ochres – and features painting on a variety of mediums, including canvas, wood, paper, sculptural forms, traditional basketry, as well as digital creations.

Address:





Bill Reid Gallery of Northwest Coast Art

639 Hornby St

Vancouver, BC, V6C 2G3

Website:

billreidgallery.ca

Surrey Outdoor Pools Begin Opening May 16

City of Surrey outdoor pools are set to welcome back patrons over the next two months, which will see all pools open by June 25. Most pools are opening between one week and one month earlier this year, to align with the school schedule and to provide additional swim opportunities for the community.

Pool Opening Schedule:

May 16: Bear Creek (13820 – 88 Avenue) Greenaway (17901 – 60 Avenue) Sunnyside (15455 – 26 Avenue)

June 4: Hjorth Road (10277 – 148 Street)

June 25: Kwantlen (13035 – 104 Avenue) Holly (10662 – 148 Street) Port Kells (19340 – 88 Avenue) Unwin (13313 68 Avenue)



Admission for public swimming is free on a first come, first serve basis with regular capacities. Lane swimming is again available this year and certified, instructor-led Red Cross swimming lessons will be available for a fee.

To learn more, visit www.surrey.ca/outdoorpools. For swimming lesson rates and schedule information, visit: www.tidesout.com.

Vancouver Election Office hiring more than 1,500 election officials

The Vancouver Election Office is hiring more than 1,500 election officials to assist voters at voting places across the city during advance voting days and on election day this upcoming October.

Positions at the voting place include:

Presiding Election Officials

Alternate Presiding Election Officials

Registration Clerk

Voting Coordinators

Find out more and apply at vancouver.ca/election-work.

The Election Office is looking for election officials who are personable and are committed to offering a non-partisan, positive experience to voters. Training sessions will be provided. Compensation starts at $315 for election day. Applicants do not need to be a Canadian citizen to work at the Vancouver Election.

On Saturday, October 15, Vancouver voters will elect a mayor, 10 councillors, seven Park Board commissioners, and nine school trustees. For more information about the election, visit vancouver.ca/vote.

Storytimes are back at Surrey Libraries

Surrey, BC – Surrey Libraries is welcoming back families to in-person storytimes happening at all branches except Port Kells. There are storytimes for every family – inside, outside, and online and for many age groups like babies, toddlers or preschoolers. There’s even special evening storytimes where participants (including parents and caregivers) can wear their pyjamas.

Made possible through a cultural grant from the City of Surrey, the Library is also presenting a special Dancing Family Storytimes on May 11 and 13, in partnership with Foolish Operations.

For caregivers who can’t bring their children to the Library, there are many pre-recorded storytimes on Surrey Libraries’ YouTube channel (surreylibrariesbc) as well as Start with Stories, a song and rhyme video series featuring Library staff that highlight five important early literacy activities (singing, talking, reading, playing, writing) that caregivers can do with their children to help them build essential pre-reading skills.

All storytime programs are free and more information can be found on the Surrey Libraries website at surreylibraries.ca/events