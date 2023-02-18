City of Surrey processed 280 development applications in 2022

In 2022, the City of Surrey processed 280 development applications and approved over $2 billion in building permit value, adding 4,480 new homes to support Surrey’s growing community. Despite the heavy volume of applications, Permit Processing continues to improve in Surrey. Council will receive an update at tonight’s Regular Council Meeting that the Guaranteed Permitting Timelines program is currently meeting or exceeding all established targets. Quarterly statistics show that in the fourth quarter of 2022, Single-Family Building Permit applications were processed within 6.9 weeks, down from 9.4 weeks in the first quarter of 2022.

“City Council is committed to streamlining permit processing and approval timelines,” said Mayor Brenda Locke. “Demand for development is high in Surrey and long permit times is one of the top concerns we hear about. Improving the process means not only more homes are being built, but there are more housing options available. Surrey is a city for families and we are building homes for today and for the future. We will be staying on top of this issue to ensure permit processes and timelines continue to improve.”

As part of the 2023 workplan, staff will monitor and refine the guaranteed permitting timelines. In addition, staff will further streamline the permitting experience based on data and engagement with the land development industry, including guaranteed permitting timelines for additional permit types.