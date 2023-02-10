Explosives, detonators recovered from Rajasthan’s Dausa days before Modi visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s is scheduled visit to Dausa for the inauguration of a stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Sunday

The Rajasthan Police have recovered 1000 kilogram explosives and detonators from Dausa days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the area for the inauguration of a stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Sunday.

Police superintendent Sanjeev Nain said that they were on high alert in view of Modi’s visit when they were informed about the transportation of the explosives on Thursday. He added that subsequently a team was formed, which checked a pickup truck carrying 40 packets.

Nain said that 13 detonators and connector wires were recovered from the vehicle along with the explosives. He added that Rajesh Meena, 57, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested as he did have any supporting papers for carrying the explosives.

Nain said that Meena has been booked for transporting explosives illegally and that they will be able to comment further after an investigation. “The investigation is being done,” said Nain.

Modi is scheduled to visit poll-bound Rajasthan for the inauguration of the Gurugram-Dausa section of the expressway four years after the foundation stone for it was laid.