From Pc To Tiger Shroff, Bollywood Showers Blessings On ‘Katvic’

By Team Link
Mumbai: Moments after Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal went public with their wedding pictures on Instagram, Bollywood celebrities lined up to shower their good wishes upon the couple.
In the caption to the photographs that they shared on their respective Instagram accounts, the newly-weds wrote: “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.” Here’s a sampler of how Bollywood responded:
Priyanka Chopra: “So happy for you! Mere yaar ki shaadi hai! Congratulations to both of you! Ure perfect together.”
Kareena Kapoor Khan: You diddddd ittttt God bless youuuuuu both. Malavika Mohanan, Vicky’s childhood friend who also attended the wedding: “Most beautiful wedding.”
Vicky’s ‘Sardar Udham’ director Shoojit Sircar: “Congratulations and warm blessings.”
Independent producer of ‘Masaan’ fame Guneet Monga: “Love Love Love and lots of blessings @vickykaushal09 & @katrinakaif here’s to a lifetime of togetherness & magic always.”
‘Man Marziya’ screenwriter Kanika Dhillon: “Omg! SOOOOO beautiful!! Wish u both a beautiful happily ever after!” Parineeti Chopra: “KATYYYYY – only love and more happiness to youuuuu!”
‘Bijlee Bijllee’ hitmaker Harry Sandhu: “Congratulations bhaaji and bhabhi. Wishing you lots of happiness.”
Other celebrities such Hrithik Roshan, Anurag Kashyap and Tiger Shroff commented with emojis.

