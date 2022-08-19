Manish Sisodia CBI raids Live Updates: There’ll be obstacles but our work won’t stop, says CM Kejriwal; Police detain AAP supporters, impose Section 144

CBI raids Manish Sisodia: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday searched 21 locations, including the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy. In his first reaction, Sisodia, in-charge of the department, said the central agency was “welcome” to do so.

“We welcome CBI. Will give full cooperation in the investigation so that the truth can come out soon. Till now, many cases have been filed against me, but nothing has come out. Nothing will come out of it either. My work for good education in the country cannot be stopped,” Sisodia said. “It is very unfortunate that those who do good work in our country are harassed like this. That is why our country has not yet become No 1.”

Incidentally, the CBI searches were conducted on the same day The New York Times published a frontpage report in its international edition on the AAP government’s “overhaul of public schools in the capital of India”.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also welcomed the CBI searches, saying the party would fully cooperate. “On a day when the Delhi education model is praised and Manish Sisodia’s picture is printed on the front page of America’s largest newspaper, NYT, the Centre sends CBI to his house,” he said.