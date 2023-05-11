‘No one at CNN is Happy’, #BoycottCNN trends on Twitter after Trump townhall

Donald Trump’s appearance at CNN town hall event has sparked controversy for providing him a platform to spread lies. Furious fans are trending Boycott CNN

On Wednesday night, CNN hosted a town hall event featuring former United States President Donald Trump.

The event, which lasted for over an hour, was characterized by Trump’s frequent lies and attacks on the moderator, Kaitlin Collins. According to Rolling Stone, CNN insiders spoke out against the decision to host Trump, calling the event a “disgrace” and a “huge platform to spew his lies.”

Despite Collins’ several efforts to correct the controversial political figure, he continued to push misinformation about the 2020 election and the investigations into his conduct. It is being reported that, CNN anchor Jake Tapper led a team of fact-checkers to counter Trump’s false claims immediately after the event.

“He called a black law enforcement officer a thug. He said people here in Washington, D.C., and Chinatown don’t speak English. He attacked Kaitlan as a nasty woman…..he made fun of [Carrol’s] sexual assault and many in the audience laughed,” Tapper stated.

The town hall was “a fu**ing” disaster, according to a network insider who spoke to Rolling Stone. “It was a 1000 percent mistake to host Trump,” the insider expressed their grief. “No one [at CNN] is happy.”

The CNN insider’s voices reflect the widespread criticism that CNN has faced for hosting the 45th U.S. President. Several netizens argue that the American cable news network gave Trump an organized stage to spread a plethora of lies and misinformation, and that they legitimized his dangerous rhetoric.

Furious fans are calling out CNN and wondering why did they stoop so low for TRPs. Boycott CNN is trending on Twitter. ‘Did CNN really not know a misogynist like Trump would talk all over Kaitlin Collins and treat her disrespectfully?’ asks a viewer.

Another one says, ‘Dear @CNN, I just unfollowed you on all my social media accounts. I won’t watch you ever again. Gonna give @MSNBC my ratings from now on. Too bad for you. I’m a better demographic for your advertisers than your new MAGA lunatic audience. #BoycottCNN’

What infuriated many was that CNN ensured Trump was surrounded by his followers in the audience who applauded his statements and only helped him spread his lies. ‘Trump taking questions from a friendly crowd on national TV isn’t newsworthy. It’s basically a campaign event.’ tweeted Jess Coleman

CNN has defended its decision to host Trump, arguing that Collins exemplified what it means to be a world-class journalist by asking tough, fair, and revealing questions, and fact-checking Trump in real-time to arm voters with crucial information about his positions as he enters the 2024 election as the Republican frontrunner.

“That is CNN’s role and responsibility: to get answers and hold the powerful to account,” stated one of the network’s primetime producers.

Although, the network’s critics are unlikely to be satisfied with this explanation and want to boycott CNN.

However, members of Trump’s team lamented the event as a success, with some suggesting that he should “literally do this every night.”

“We want to thank CNN for their generous donation to President Trump’s campaign!” one Trump devotee said on Wednesday.

According to sources, the former president’s strategy is to saturate major media outlets with his presence, a tactic he has used in the past to control the agenda.

During the live event, Trump’s supporters filled the audience seat, and they applauded his deflections when Collins tried to push him to take a side in the war in Ukraine. Trump’s lies about the 2020 election and his boasts about crowd size set the tone for the evening.

The event highlights the ongoing battle between Trump and the media, with Trump using his platform to push lies and misinformation, and the media struggling to hold him accountable. As the 2024 election approaches, it remains to be seen how much of an impact Trump’s tactics will have on the American public.