Off duty Surrey police officer dies at Langley gun range

An off-duty police officer from Surrey died from a self-inflicted injury in an incident at a North Langley gun range on Wednesday.

According to an IIO statement,on February 8, 2023, police were attempting to locate a man reportedly in distress at a business in the 9900-block of 201 Street.

The man, who was identified as an off-duty member of the Surrey Police Service, sustained a serious injury that appears to have been self-inflicted while police were in the building. The man was subsequently pronounced deceased.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC commenced an investigation, and initial investigative steps will seek to confirm what role, if any, police actions or inactions may have played in the death.

Surrey Police Service informed acknowledged that the officer was part of SPS and chose a career in law enforcement to assist others. “We are working to support the officer’s family and friends, including his SPS work colleagues, during this difficult time,” said SPS Spokesperson IanMacDonald.

In media interviews, MacDonald confirmed that the officer was suspended with pay from the force in August 2022, as the result of a “Surrey RCMP Breach of Trust investigation.”