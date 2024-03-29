United Truckers Association pays tribute to slain Hardeep Nijjar during 10th Anniversary Gala

SURREY: Over 500 United Truckers Association (“UTA”) members gathered this week to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the end to the 2014 Port of Vancouver strike, as important negotiations with the Government of BC on drayage industry reform continue. The UTA gathering also paid heartfelt tribute to Hardeep Singh Nijjar, whose tragic murder still remains unsolved and without answers over nine months after the fateful day of June 18, 2023.

UTA however, expressed disappointment due to the absence of Metro Vancouver elected officials of Punjabi origin despite months of invitations sent by the UTA.

“The lack of engagement from these politicians who are supposed to be representing the community’s interests was a snub that UTA members are insulted by,” according to spokesperson Gagan Singh.

“The gathering was about the local community coming together to support our trucking community and to pay tribute to Hardeep Bhai, yet we did not have any Punjabi-origin elected officials in attendance,” said Singh. “We received representatives from all levels of government yet no politicians from our own community bothered to show up and engage with the UTA as part of our 10th anniversary celebrations.”

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke, who was present at the occasion, said, “It was my pleasure to attend UTA’s reception celebrating 10 years since the end of the Port of Vancouver strike and the signing of the Joint Action Plan. This Council recognizes the importance of our trucking industry which is why we have approved 150 dedicated truck parking spaces on four city-owned properties. We know more are needed, and are working to find more truck parking locations throughout our City. Trucking is our economy on wheels and we will do all we can to continue to support the hardworking drivers.”

Mayor also Locke expressed her condolences to the family of Bhai Nijjar and hoped that the police agencies would soon solve this national issue of killing. Other politicians too spoke about Nijjar’s killing and expressed their concerns about Indian foreign interference.

Singh said that UTA gala comes at a critical time for the future of Independent Operator (“IO”) truckers within the drayage sector. Faced with the possibility of hundreds of job losses due to the way the licensing application process for companies is being handled by the BC Container Trucking Commissioner, the UTA is now dealing directly with the Minister of Transportation Rob Fleming and his officials on massive and necessary drayage industry reform.

The changes now being considered by the commissioner with regards to the next licensing period represent a direct threat to the entire future of IOs in Metro Vancouver drayage, adds Singh.

“The UTA will not stand still and watch this commissioner destroy future opportunities for hundreds of our members and so we have bypassed his unresponsive office to work directly with the government. We are optimistic that some massive and positive progress will be announced very soon.”