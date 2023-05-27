Wrestler Sakshi Malik meets Akal Takht Jathedar to seek support of Sikhs

As wrestlers continue protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Padma Shri awardee wrestler Sakshi Malik met Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh and sought support of the Sikh community in the matter.

Malik, who arrived at Damdama Sahib with her husband Satyavarat, shared the reasons for their protest and the demands of the wrestlers. She said that they should issue an appeal in the name of the Sikh community so that more Sikhs can come in their support.

After hearing her, Jathedar Harpreet Singh asked the Central Government to show seriousness towards the demands of the wrestlers. Sakshi Malik and her husband were also honoured with siropa.

Malik, who posted photo with the Akal Takht Jathedar on her social media handle after her meeting wrote, “Today we received the blessings of Shri Akal Takht Sahib’s Jathedar Singh Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh. The Sikh community has always played its part in the fight for justice and today, it is with us in this fight for women.”