Canadian movie depicting Goddess Kaali smoking sparks outrage

It all started when Filmmaker and poet, Leena Manimekalai tweeted a poster which shows a woman dressed up as Goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette.

The documentary Kaali was part of the “Rhythms of Canada” segment at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto, said a tweet by the filmmaker. On Saturday (July 2), Manimekalai had posted this tweet sharing the launch of her recent film playing at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto.

Leena received severe backlash on Twitter for her poster. However, she remained defiant.

In an interview with The Federal, Manimekalai, said that “the current Hindu fundamentalist fascist regime erased all the rich legacy of democracy, diversity, and pluralism of this country. These bigots have nothing to do with faith. They are dividing the people in the name of religion and cashing on hate”.

Canadian MP Chandra Arya, wrote on his Twitter, “Painful to see Kaali poster by filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. Past few years, traditional anti-Hindu and anti-India groups in Canada have joined forces resulting in Hinduphobic articles in media and attacks on our Hindu temples.”

The Indian High Commission in Canada was quick to response and urged the Canadian authorities and event organisers of a museum in Toronto to withdraw “all such provocative material”.

“We have received complaints from leaders of the Hindu community in Canada about disrespectful depiction of Hindu Gods on the poster of a film showcased as part of the ‘Under the Tent’ project at the Aga Khan Museum, Toronto,” the High Commission said in a press release.

“Our Consulate General in Toronto has conveyed these concerns to the organizers of the event. We are also informed that several Hindu groups have approached authorities in Canada to take action. We urge the Canadian authorities and the event organizers to withdraw all such provocative material,” it added.

The Aga Khan Museum on Tuesday issued a statement saying that they deeply regret the offence caused to the members of the Hindu and other faith communities by the social media post.

“The museum deeply regrets that one of the 18 short videos from ‘Under the Tent’ and its accompanying social media post have inadvertently caused offence to members of the Hindu and other faith communities,” the statement read.

The museum was hosting the works of students from diverse ethnic and cultural backgrounds under the project titled “Under the Tent” organised by the Toronto Metropolitan University.

“Toronto Metropolitan University’s project presentation was hosted at the Aga Khan Museum in the context of the Museum’s mission to foster intercultural understanding and dialogue through the arts. Respect for diverse religious expressions and faith communities forms an integral part of that mission,” the statement said.