Muhammad Mehran Ali of Delta charged in connection with stolen vehicle investigation

Surrey RCMP is advising the public that 22-year-old Muhammad Mehran Ali of Delta has been charged after allegedly stealing a vehicle that was for sale by owner.

On August 31, 2022, Surrey RCMP received the report that a vehicle was stolen while being shown to a potential buyer in the 9000-block of 148A Street in Surrey.

On September 1, 2022, at approximately 11:15 p.m. Surrey RCMP Gang Enforcement Team (SGET) was conducting proactive patrols and located the stolen vehicle in the 7600-block of 124 Street.

Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and drove in a manner that was a risk to public safety. Police did not pursue the vehicle, instead utilized Air 1 to track the vehicle from the sky.

Air 1 followed the vehicle to the 6400-block of 121A Street where the driver parked and exited the vehicle. The Surrey RCMP Community Response Unit, SGET, and the Integrated Police Dog Service all converged in the area and the suspect was safely taken into police custody.

Ali has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, possession of property obtained by a crime, carrying a concealed weapon, fail to comply with probation order and prohibited driving under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Erratic driving behavior and excessive speeds through residential and commercial areas, places members of our community at risk, says Surrey RCMP Media Relations Officer, Corporal Vanessa Munn. We are grateful for the invaluable support provided by the RCMP Air 1 Helicopter, that safely tracked the driver and stolen vehicle from the air, ultimately leading to the arrest of the suspect and recovery of the vehicle.”