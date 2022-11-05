25-year-old man target of shooting in Whalley

A 25-year-old man was target of a shooting that occurred in the 13500 block of 89 Avenue of Whalley area on November 2, 2022 Surrey RCMP informed.

At approximately 5:00 pm on November 2, 2022, Surrey RCMP were called to a report of shots fired in the 13500 block of 89 Avenue. Upon arrival on scene, police located a 25-year-old man suffering gunshot wounds. The victim was provided first aid and transported to hospital where he is in stable condition.

Police were called early morning to a report of a vehicle on fire in the 13300-block of 88A Avenue. Early indications are that this is a stolen vehicle, that fled the area after the shooting. Further analysis will be done to confirm any linkages to the shooting.

Police are still working to determine a possible motive. In order to advance the investigation, investigators are seeking anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage near the 13500 block of 89 Avenue between 4 and 5 pm. Please contact the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit with more information.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers.