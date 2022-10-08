Burnaby Citizens Association unveils 2022 platform

BURNABY, BC – The Burnaby Citizens Association released their 2022 platform today anchored on a firm commitment to make Burnaby work for everyone.



The platform consists of a five-point plan to keep Burnaby a great place and build an even brighter future for the city:

1. Tackle the housing crisis and making life more affordable for you and your family.

2. Get the basics right and provide the services you count on.

3. Take immediate action on climate change and reconciliation.

4. Build Burnaby into one of the most vibrant and inclusive cities in the region.

5. Maintain a strong local economy that prioritizes good jobs.



The BCA is running a full team of eight candidates for City Council and seven candidates for board of education.

Sav Dhaliwal, who is seeking re-election, notes that affordability is top of everyone’s mind. “People who have called Burnaby home for generations should be able to live here,” Dhaliwal says. He pledges that the BCA will work to continue building more housing for everyone as well as protect renters so current Burnaby residents and future generations can stay in the city.



Maita Santiago is a first-time candidate running for Burnaby city council with the BCA. Santiago recalls that the BCA has a strong track record of working for everyday people and delivering community services.

“Maintaining quality city services while keeping life affordable for Burnaby families remains a top priority for the BCA,” Arora says. “People deserve accessible infrastructure and affordable childcare close to home. The BCA will get that done.”



Jen Mezei, who has been chair of Burnaby’s Board of Education, is running for re-election as a school trustee. She believes that the school system is a vital component of the BCA’s plan for a vibrant and inclusive city.



“We want safe and welcoming schools that offer kids the tools and opportunities to build a good future,” Mezei said. “Students in Burnaby deserve an open and welcoming environment no matter who they are. The BCA’s work advancing SOGI policies and addressing systemic racism will help ensure that.”



The full BCA platform can be read at: Burnaby2022.ca