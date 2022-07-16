Man found dead in industrial area of Burnaby, police suspect targeted incident

A homicide investigation has been launched after the discovery of a body in an industrial area of Burnaby.

First responders were called to a gravel lot near a vacant building on Norland Avenue near Laurel Street around 9:45 am on Thursday, July 14 after a member of the public found an adult male who was deceased.

The victim had injuries consistent with foul play. Efforts are underway to identify the victim, but there are early indications it was a targeted incident.

Due to the circumstances, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called in to investigate.

Police are currently in the evidence gathering phase, no further information will be provided at this time.

Investigators are looking for dashcam video taken near Norland Avenue and Laurel Street between 9 pm on Wednesday, July 13 and 9:45 am on Thursday, July 14.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation, or who may have seen anything suspicious, can call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected]